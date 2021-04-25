Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Grows Stock Position in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:VCR)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:VCR) by 38.2% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,756 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 762 shares during the quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF were worth $814,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Corbenic Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 41.0% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 141 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF in the first quarter worth about $53,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $55,000. Finally, Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $55,000.

Get Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:VCR opened at $312.32 on Friday. Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF has a 52-week low of $166.34 and a 52-week high of $315.15. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $298.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $276.55.

Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary Index Fund. It employs investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International United States Investable Market Consumer Discretionary Index, an Index of stocks of large, medium, and small United States companies in the consumer discretionary sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

Further Reading: What is the Quick Ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VCR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:VCR).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.