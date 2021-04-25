Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Has $850,000 Stock Holdings in One Liberty Properties, Inc. (NYSE:OLP)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its holdings in One Liberty Properties, Inc. (NYSE:OLP) by 54.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 38,148 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,474 shares during the quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC owned about 0.18% of One Liberty Properties worth $850,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in OLP. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in One Liberty Properties by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,329,008 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,673,000 after buying an additional 43,102 shares during the period. Globeflex Capital L P increased its holdings in One Liberty Properties by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 42,295 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $849,000 after purchasing an additional 2,698 shares in the last quarter. Bailard Inc. bought a new stake in One Liberty Properties during the 4th quarter worth approximately $335,000. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in One Liberty Properties by 12.0% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 32,823 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $659,000 after purchasing an additional 3,508 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its holdings in One Liberty Properties by 58.8% during the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 3,807 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 1,410 shares in the last quarter. 46.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get One Liberty Properties alerts:

In other One Liberty Properties news, VP Justin Clair sold 6,840 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.66, for a total transaction of $161,834.40. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 38,575 shares in the company, valued at $912,684.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Lawrence Ricketts sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.77, for a total value of $166,390.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 154,038 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,661,483.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 16,840 shares of company stock valued at $398,244. 21.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have commented on OLP shares. Zacks Investment Research raised One Liberty Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. B. Riley boosted their price objective on One Liberty Properties from $18.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, DA Davidson upped their target price on One Liberty Properties from $16.50 to $25.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th.

OLP stock opened at $24.52 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $508.35 million, a PE ratio of 17.64 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. The business has a 50 day moving average of $23.25 and a 200-day moving average of $20.16. One Liberty Properties, Inc. has a 12-month low of $12.89 and a 12-month high of $24.94.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 24th were issued a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 23rd. One Liberty Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 90.91%.

One Liberty Properties Profile

One Liberty is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust incorporated in Maryland in 1982. The Company acquires, owns and manages a geographically diversified portfolio consisting primarily of industrial, retail, restaurant, health and fitness and theater properties. Many of these properties are subject to long term net leases under which the tenant is typically responsible for the property's real estate taxes, insurance and ordinary maintenance and repairs.

Further Reading: Guidelines for Successful Channel Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OLP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for One Liberty Properties, Inc. (NYSE:OLP).

Receive News & Ratings for One Liberty Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for One Liberty Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.