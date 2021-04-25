Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Purchases 583 Shares of Atlassian Co. Plc (NASDAQ:TEAM)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in Atlassian Co. Plc (NASDAQ:TEAM) by 23.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,039 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 583 shares during the quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in Atlassian were worth $640,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Atlassian by 3.3% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 119,445 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $13,425,000 after purchasing an additional 3,812 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Atlassian by 10.3% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,789 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $689,000 after purchasing an additional 353 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Alliance bought a new stake in Atlassian during the third quarter valued at approximately $221,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its position in Atlassian by 159.4% during the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 9,583 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,742,000 after purchasing an additional 5,888 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Atlassian by 8.4% during the third quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,730 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $496,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.46% of the company’s stock.

Get Atlassian alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ TEAM opened at $230.82 on Friday. Atlassian Co. Plc has a 52 week low of $146.06 and a 52 week high of $262.40. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $224.63 and its 200 day moving average is $224.04. The company has a market cap of $30.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -127.52, a PEG ratio of 155.95 and a beta of 0.99.

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The technology company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.05. Atlassian had a negative net margin of 25.82% and a positive return on equity of 2.57%. The company had revenue of $501.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $473.87 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.37 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Atlassian Co. Plc will post 0.06 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on TEAM shares. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Atlassian from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Atlassian from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Atlassian from $270.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Atlassian from $235.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Finally, William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Atlassian in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Atlassian has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $240.00.

Atlassian Company Profile

Atlassian Corporation Plc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. It provides project tracking, content creation and sharing, and service management products. The company's products include JIRA, a workflow management system that enables teams to plan, organize, track, and manage their work and projects; Confluence, a content collaboration platform that is used to create, share, organize, and discuss projects; and Trello, a collaboration and organization product, which captures and adds structure to fluid fast-forming work for teams.

Read More: High-Yield Dividend Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TEAM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Atlassian Co. Plc (NASDAQ:TEAM).

Receive News & Ratings for Atlassian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atlassian and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.