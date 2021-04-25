Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Purchases Shares of 3,916 Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. (NYSE:MSGS)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. (NYSE:MSGS) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 3,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $703,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MSGS. Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in Madison Square Garden Sports in the 4th quarter valued at $104,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Madison Square Garden Sports in the 4th quarter valued at $132,000. LGT Capital Partners LTD. bought a new stake in Madison Square Garden Sports in the 4th quarter valued at $4,234,000. BigSur Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Madison Square Garden Sports in the 4th quarter valued at $322,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Madison Square Garden Sports in the 4th quarter valued at $469,000. 70.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently commented on MSGS. Macquarie raised their price objective on shares of Madison Square Garden Sports from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Madison Square Garden Sports from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Madison Square Garden Sports from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Barclays began coverage on shares of Madison Square Garden Sports in a report on Monday, January 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $224.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Madison Square Garden Sports has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $205.89.

NYSE:MSGS opened at $183.14 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.42 billion, a PE ratio of -33.67 and a beta of 1.00. Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. has a 12 month low of $140.15 and a 12 month high of $207.09. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $187.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $180.67.

Madison Square Garden Sports (NYSE:MSGS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported ($1.68) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.46) by ($0.22). The business had revenue of $28.77 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.24 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 95.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.93 EPS. Analysts expect that Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. will post -5.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. operates as a professional sports company. Its portfolio of assets include the New York Knickerbockers of the National Basketball Association (NBA), and the New York Rangers of the National Hockey League; two development league teams, including the Hartford Wolf Pack of the American Hockey League, and the Westchester Knicks of the NBA G League; Knicks Gaming, an esports franchise; and esports teams.

