Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Takes $675,000 Position in Conn’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:CONN)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of Conn’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:CONN) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 34,681 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $675,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC owned 0.12% of Conn’s as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CONN. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Conn’s by 165.5% during the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 238,242 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $4,634,000 after acquiring an additional 148,500 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Conn’s by 297.6% during the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 87,887 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $930,000 after acquiring an additional 65,781 shares during the period. Clarus Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Conn’s during the first quarter worth about $125,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Conn’s during the fourth quarter worth about $485,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in Conn’s during the fourth quarter worth about $472,000. 53.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, major shareholder Curtis F. Bradbury, Jr. sold 20,000 shares of Conn’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.82, for a total transaction of $416,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Douglas H. Martin sold 2,841 shares of Conn’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.38, for a total value of $63,581.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 5.14% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CONN opened at $19.50 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $572.48 million, a PE ratio of -23.49 and a beta of 2.59. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.95. Conn’s, Inc. has a 1-year low of $4.05 and a 1-year high of $23.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 4.47 and a quick ratio of 3.47.

Conn’s (NASDAQ:CONN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 30th. The specialty retailer reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.67. Conn’s had a negative return on equity of 3.61% and a negative net margin of 1.62%. The business had revenue of $367.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $373.10 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.20 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Conn’s, Inc. will post -0.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have commented on CONN. TheStreet raised Conn’s from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised Conn’s from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.00.

Conn’s Company Profile

Conn's, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of durable consumer goods and related services in the United States. It operates through two segments, Retail and Credit. The company's stores offer furniture and mattress, including furniture and related accessories for the living room, dining room, and bedroom, as well as traditional and specialty mattresses; and home appliances, such as refrigerators, freezers, washers, dryers, dishwashers, and ranges.

