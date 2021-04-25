Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) Expected to Post Earnings of $2.36 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) to announce $2.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Fourteen analysts have issued estimates for Facebook’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $2.00 and the highest estimate coming in at $2.60. Facebook reported earnings per share of $1.71 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 38%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, April 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Facebook will report full year earnings of $11.28 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.94 to $12.21. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $13.56 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.96 to $14.50. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Facebook.

Get Facebook alerts:

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The social networking company reported $3.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.24 by $0.64. The firm had revenue of $28.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.43 billion. Facebook had a return on equity of 23.27% and a net margin of 32.00%. Facebook’s quarterly revenue was up 33.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.56 earnings per share.

FB has been the subject of several research reports. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $345.00 target price on shares of Facebook in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Citigroup raised their target price on Facebook from $315.00 to $320.00 in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Facebook from $345.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Facebook in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Truist lifted their price objective on Facebook from $320.00 to $333.00 in a report on Thursday, January 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, thirty-six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $328.03.

Shares of FB stock opened at $301.13 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $857.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.18. Facebook has a one year low of $180.82 and a one year high of $315.88. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $289.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $275.32.

In other news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 68,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $312.32, for a total transaction of $21,237,760.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO David M. Wehner sold 678 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.99, for a total value of $196,613.22. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 34,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,982,905.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,564,049 shares of company stock valued at $441,938,332 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 14.14% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FB. Annex Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in Facebook by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,711 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $799,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Black Diamond Financial LLC lifted its position in Facebook by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Black Diamond Financial LLC now owns 3,532 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $965,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Tealwood Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Facebook by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Tealwood Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,924 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $1,290,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. lifted its position in Facebook by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 4,817 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $1,316,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Monument Capital Management lifted its position in Facebook by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Monument Capital Management now owns 1,510 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $412,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.95% of the company’s stock.

Facebook Company Profile

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

Read More: Balanced Fund

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Facebook (FB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Facebook Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Facebook and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.