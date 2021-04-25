Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) is Zeke Capital Advisors LLC’s 10th Largest Position

Zeke Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 7,055.9% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 130,667 shares of the social networking company’s stock after purchasing an additional 128,841 shares during the period. Facebook makes up about 2.7% of Zeke Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Facebook were worth $38,485,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FB. Black Diamond Financial LLC lifted its position in Facebook by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Black Diamond Financial LLC now owns 3,532 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $965,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Tealwood Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Facebook by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Tealwood Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,924 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $1,290,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. boosted its stake in Facebook by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 4,817 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $1,316,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Monument Capital Management grew its holdings in Facebook by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Monument Capital Management now owns 1,510 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $412,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Youngs Advisory Group Inc. increased its position in Facebook by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Youngs Advisory Group Inc. now owns 1,165 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $343,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the period. 64.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FB has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a $345.00 price objective on shares of Facebook in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Facebook from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $308.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Facebook from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. JMP Securities lifted their target price on Facebook from $325.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $370.00 price target on shares of Facebook in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, thirty-six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $328.03.

In related news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 68,000 shares of Facebook stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $312.32, for a total transaction of $21,237,760.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CFO David M. Wehner sold 678 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.99, for a total transaction of $196,613.22. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 34,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,982,905.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 1,564,049 shares of company stock valued at $441,938,332 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 14.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FB stock opened at $301.13 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $289.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $275.32. Facebook, Inc. has a 52-week low of $180.82 and a 52-week high of $315.88. The stock has a market cap of $857.52 billion, a PE ratio of 34.30, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.18.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The social networking company reported $3.88 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.24 by $0.64. Facebook had a return on equity of 23.27% and a net margin of 32.00%. The business had revenue of $28.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.43 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.56 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 33.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Facebook, Inc. will post 9.39 EPS for the current year.

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

