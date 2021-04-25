FDx Advisors Inc. Acquires Shares of 2,016 iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS)

FDx Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 2,016 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the period. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 302 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky increased its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 318 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 99.4% during the fourth quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 333 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000.

Shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF stock opened at $102.60 on Friday. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $47.97 and a fifty-two week high of $108.08. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $102.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $90.42.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

