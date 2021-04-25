FDx Advisors Inc. Invests $202,000 in Bausch Health Companies Inc. (NYSE:BHC)

FDx Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Bausch Health Companies Inc. (NYSE:BHC) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 6,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Thompson Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Bausch Health Companies by 0.3% during the first quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. now owns 142,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,535,000 after buying an additional 386 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Bausch Health Companies by 9.1% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 5,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after buying an additional 451 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Bausch Health Companies by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 13,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $288,000 after buying an additional 475 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC lifted its stake in Bausch Health Companies by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 16,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $346,000 after purchasing an additional 493 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Bausch Health Companies by 38.8% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 545 shares during the last quarter. 62.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently weighed in on BHC. Piper Sandler cut Bausch Health Companies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $25.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Bausch Health Companies from $22.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Barclays boosted their target price on Bausch Health Companies from $27.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Bausch Health Companies from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $26.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on Bausch Health Companies from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.23.

Shares of BHC stock opened at $29.65 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $31.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.76. Bausch Health Companies Inc. has a 1-year low of $14.86 and a 1-year high of $34.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.54 billion, a PE ratio of -5.44, a P/E/G ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.16, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

Bausch Health Companies (NYSE:BHC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.21. Bausch Health Companies had a positive return on equity of 173.20% and a negative net margin of 23.92%. The firm had revenue of $2.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.22 billion. Equities research analysts expect that Bausch Health Companies Inc. will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Bausch Health Companies

Bausch Health Companies Inc develops, manufactures, and markets a range of pharmaceutical, medical device, and over-the-counter (OTC) products primarily in the therapeutic areas of eye health, gastroenterology, and dermatology. The company operates through four segments: Bausch + Lomb/International, Salix, Ortho Dermatologics, and Diversified Products.

