FDx Advisors Inc. Makes New $210,000 Investment in iShares MSCI Canada ETF (NYSEARCA:EWC)

FDx Advisors Inc. bought a new position in iShares MSCI Canada ETF (NYSEARCA:EWC) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 6,153 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $210,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CWM LLC raised its holdings in iShares MSCI Canada ETF by 65.5% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 836 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Canada ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $60,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Canada ETF during the first quarter worth about $68,000. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Canada ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $75,000. Finally, San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Canada ETF by 157.5% during the fourth quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 3,924 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $121,000 after acquiring an additional 2,400 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of EWC stock opened at $35.03 on Friday. iShares MSCI Canada ETF has a fifty-two week low of $22.97 and a fifty-two week high of $35.49. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.51.

iShares MSCI Canada ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Canada Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Canadian market, as measured by the MSCI Canada Index (the Index).

