Fennec Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:FENC) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Craig Hallum

Craig Hallum began coverage on shares of Fennec Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:FENC) in a research note released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $17.00 price objective on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Maxim Group assumed coverage on Fennec Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, April 19th. They set a buy rating and a $12.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Fennec Pharmaceuticals from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of Fennec Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $14.60.

NASDAQ FENC opened at $6.86 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $178.38 million, a P/E ratio of -8.37 and a beta of 0.07. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.47. Fennec Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $4.80 and a 12 month high of $10.67.

Fennec Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:FENC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 29th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.06. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Fennec Pharmaceuticals will post -0.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Fennec Pharmaceuticals by 302.8% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 3,113 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Fennec Pharmaceuticals by 21.3% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 1,699 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Fennec Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth about $132,000. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in Fennec Pharmaceuticals by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 20,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in Fennec Pharmaceuticals by 14.7% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 16,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,000 after purchasing an additional 2,132 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 53.58% of the company’s stock.

About Fennec Pharmaceuticals

Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops product candidates for use in the treatment of cancer in the United States. Its lead product candidate is the Sodium Thiosulfate, which has completed the Phase III clinical trial for the prevention of cisplatin induced hearing loss or ototoxicity in children.

