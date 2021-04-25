Ferro Co. (NYSE:FOE) Shares Sold by State of Alaska Department of Revenue

State of Alaska Department of Revenue reduced its position in Ferro Co. (NYSE:FOE) by 12.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 55,765 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 8,290 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Ferro were worth $940,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of FOE. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Ferro in the 4th quarter valued at $17,955,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Ferro by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,498,850 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $182,858,000 after buying an additional 412,936 shares during the period. Phocas Financial Corp. purchased a new position in Ferro during the fourth quarter worth about $5,366,000. Luminus Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Ferro by 56.7% during the fourth quarter. Luminus Management LLC now owns 818,287 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $11,972,000 after purchasing an additional 295,953 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royce & Associates LP lifted its position in shares of Ferro by 36.5% during the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 970,585 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $14,200,000 after purchasing an additional 259,503 shares in the last quarter.

In other news, General Counsel Mark Hugo Duesenberg sold 15,854 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.36, for a total value of $243,517.44. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 243,379 shares in the company, valued at $3,738,301.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Peter T. Thomas sold 11,313 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.47, for a total value of $175,012.11. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 858,118 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,275,085.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE FOE opened at $17.35 on Friday. Ferro Co. has a 12 month low of $8.51 and a 12 month high of $18.62. The company has a market cap of $1.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -289.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 2.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.18.

Ferro (NYSE:FOE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.06. Ferro had a positive return on equity of 16.41% and a negative net margin of 0.66%. The firm had revenue of $259.95 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $244.61 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Ferro Co. will post 0.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ferro from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Ferro from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th.

Ferro Corporation produces and markets specialty materials in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It operates through two segments, Functional Coatings and Color Solutions. The company offers frits, porcelain and other glass enamels, glazes, stains, decorating colors, pigments, inks, polishing materials, dielectrics, electronic glasses, and other specialty coatings.

