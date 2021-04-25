FFD Financial Co. (OTCMKTS:FFDF) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $2.08

FFD Financial Co. (OTCMKTS:FFDF) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, April 23rd, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 3rd will be paid a dividend of 2.08 per share by the bank on Monday, May 17th. This represents a $8.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.32%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 30th. This is a boost from FFD Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29.
Shares of FFDF stock opened at $73.50 on Friday. FFD Financial has a fifty-two week low of $52.55 and a fifty-two week high of $75.00. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $74.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $72.28.
FFD Financial Company Profile
Further Reading: How can investors benefit from after-hours trading?
Receive News & Ratings for FFD Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FFD Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.