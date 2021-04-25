Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC Trims Stock Holdings in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC reduced its stake in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) by 15.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,652 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 304 shares during the quarter. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $125,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of NEE. Brasada Capital Management LP increased its stake in NextEra Energy by 1.1% in the third quarter. Brasada Capital Management LP now owns 45,076 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $12,511,000 after purchasing an additional 498 shares during the last quarter. United Bank increased its stake in NextEra Energy by 21.0% in the third quarter. United Bank now owns 1,724 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $479,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Alliance increased its stake in NextEra Energy by 3.5% in the third quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 4,026 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,117,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its stake in NextEra Energy by 31.4% in the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 38,303 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $10,632,000 after purchasing an additional 9,159 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in NextEra Energy by 28.0% in the third quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,010 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,391,000 after purchasing an additional 1,095 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.20% of the company’s stock.

Get NextEra Energy alerts:

Shares of NYSE NEE opened at $78.24 on Friday. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $55.65 and a 1-year high of $87.69. The business has a 50-day moving average of $75.45 and a 200-day moving average of $77.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The company has a market capitalization of $153.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.42, a PEG ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 0.16.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The utilities provider reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $3.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.01 billion. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 10.79% and a net margin of 21.44%. The company’s revenue was down 19.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.59 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, February 26th were issued a $0.385 dividend. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 25th. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 73.68%.

In related news, CEO Eric E. Silagy sold 9,268 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $741,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 144,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,598,160. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO James L. Robo sold 118,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.02, for a total value of $8,970,360.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 192,680 shares of company stock valued at $14,718,893 in the last three months. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on NextEra Energy from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded NextEra Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $87.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $81.00 price target on shares of NextEra Energy in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on NextEra Energy from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price target on NextEra Energy from $64.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $78.83.

About NextEra Energy

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, and fossil fuel, such as coal and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets with a focus on renewable generation facilities, electric transmission facilities, and battery storage projects; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

See Also: What is the formula for the cash asset ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NEE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE).

Receive News & Ratings for NextEra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NextEra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.