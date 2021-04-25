Finance of America Equity Capital (NYSE:FOA) Now Covered by Analysts at Raymond James

Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Finance of America Equity Capital (NYSE:FOA) in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm set an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James’ target price indicates a potential upside of 48.96% from the stock’s current price.

Shares of FOA stock opened at $10.07 on Friday. Finance of America Equity Capital has a fifty-two week low of $9.25 and a fifty-two week high of $10.24.

Get Finance of America Equity Capital alerts:

About Finance of America Equity Capital

Finance of America Equity Capital LLC develops and operates an end-to-end loan lending and services platform. Its platform connects borrowers with investors. Its products include mortgages, reverse mortgages, and loans to residential real estate investors distributed across retail, third party network, and digital channels.

Further Reading: Can individual investors take part in an IPO?

Receive News & Ratings for Finance of America Equity Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Finance of America Equity Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.