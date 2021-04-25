Finance of America Equity Capital (NYSE:FOA) Now Covered by Analysts at Raymond James

Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Finance of America Equity Capital (NYSE:FOA) in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm set an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James’ target price indicates a potential upside of 48.96% from the stock’s current price.
Shares of FOA stock opened at $10.07 on Friday. Finance of America Equity Capital has a fifty-two week low of $9.25 and a fifty-two week high of $10.24.
About Finance of America Equity Capital
