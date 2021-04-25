Financial Comparison: Ocean Power Technologies (NASDAQ:OPTT) vs. Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES)

Ocean Power Technologies (NASDAQ:OPTT) and Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, valuation, profitability, earnings and dividends.

Risk and Volatility

Ocean Power Technologies has a beta of 3.24, indicating that its share price is 224% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Eversource Energy has a beta of 0.28, indicating that its share price is 72% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Ocean Power Technologies and Eversource Energy’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ocean Power Technologies $1.68 million 78.30 -$10.35 million N/A N/A Eversource Energy $8.53 billion 3.55 $909.05 million $3.45 25.56

Eversource Energy has higher revenue and earnings than Ocean Power Technologies.

Profitability

This table compares Ocean Power Technologies and Eversource Energy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ocean Power Technologies -674.79% -95.81% -70.01% Eversource Energy 13.57% 8.88% 2.83%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.7% of Ocean Power Technologies shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 76.8% of Eversource Energy shares are held by institutional investors. 0.3% of Ocean Power Technologies shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 0.3% of Eversource Energy shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations for Ocean Power Technologies and Eversource Energy, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Ocean Power Technologies 0 0 0 0 N/A Eversource Energy 2 5 4 0 2.18

Eversource Energy has a consensus target price of $91.45, suggesting a potential upside of 3.73%. Given Eversource Energy’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Eversource Energy is more favorable than Ocean Power Technologies.

Summary

Eversource Energy beats Ocean Power Technologies on 10 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

Ocean Power Technologies Company Profile

Ocean Power Technologies, Inc. develops and commercializes proprietary systems that generate electricity by harnessing the renewable energy of ocean waves in North and South America, Europe, and Asia. It offers PB3 PowerBuoy system that generates power for use independent of the power grid in remote offshore locations. The company also provides hybrid PowerBuoy products; subsea battery systems; and payloads, integration services, and marine installation services. In addition, it offers electric power and real-time data communications for remote offshore and subsea applications in markets, such as offshore oil and gas, defense and security, science and research, and communications. The company serves public and private entities, and agencies that require remote offshore power. Ocean Power Technologies, Inc. was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in Monroe Township, New Jersey.

Eversource Energy Company Profile

Eversource Energy engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of natural gas and electricity. It operates through the following segments: Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Water Distribution and Natural Gas Distribution. The Electric Distribution segment distributes electricity to retail customers. The Electric Transmission segment owns and maintains transmission facilities through CL&P, NSTAR Electric, PSNH, and WMECO. The Water Distribution segments operates three separate regulated water utilities in Connecticut, Massachusetts and New Hampshire. The Natural Gas Distribution segment transmits and distributes natural gas to retail customers. The company was founded on July 1, 1966 and is headquartered in Springfield, MA.

