First Community Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCBC) Shares Bought by Nuveen Asset Management LLC

Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in First Community Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCBC) by 5.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 89,446 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 4,767 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.50% of First Community Bankshares worth $1,931,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Community Bankshares during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,841,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in First Community Bankshares during the 4th quarter worth approximately $577,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of First Community Bankshares by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,583,564 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $34,174,000 after acquiring an additional 25,302 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of First Community Bankshares by 78.5% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 35,473 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $640,000 after acquiring an additional 15,602 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Community Bankshares in the fourth quarter worth approximately $293,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:FCBC opened at $29.02 on Friday. First Community Bankshares, Inc. has a 1 year low of $17.21 and a 1 year high of $30.90. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $29.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $511.94 million, a PE ratio of 14.66 and a beta of 0.57.

First Community Bankshares (NASDAQ:FCBC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The bank reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $35.45 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.29 million. First Community Bankshares had a net margin of 24.23% and a return on equity of 8.11%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that First Community Bankshares, Inc. will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 19th. Investors of record on Friday, February 5th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.45%. This is a boost from First Community Bankshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 4th. First Community Bankshares’s payout ratio is presently 45.45%.

FCBC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of First Community Bankshares from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Piper Sandler raised shares of First Community Bankshares from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $25.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered First Community Bankshares from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 6th.

About First Community Bankshares

First Community Bankshares, Inc operates as the financial holding company for First Community Bank that provides various banking products and services. It offers demand deposit accounts, savings and money market accounts, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement arrangements; commercial, consumer, and real estate mortgage loans, as well as lines of credit; various credit and debit cards, and automated teller machine card services; and corporate and personal trust services.

