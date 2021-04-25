First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index (NYSEARCA:FDL) Shares Bought by LexAurum Advisors LLC

LexAurum Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index (NYSEARCA:FDL) by 1.4% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 48,694 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 686 shares during the period. LexAurum Advisors LLC’s holdings in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index were worth $1,593,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of FDL. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index by 453,200.0% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,533 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $137,000 after buying an additional 4,532 shares in the last quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index in the 3rd quarter worth $377,000. Virtu Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index by 60.8% in the 3rd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 33,915 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $884,000 after buying an additional 12,819 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its stake in shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index by 1,596.8% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 2,664 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 2,507 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Financial Group bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index in the 4th quarter worth $7,454,000.

Shares of FDL traded up $0.33 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $33.68. The stock had a trading volume of 280,352 shares, compared to its average volume of 223,316. First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index has a 52 week low of $22.72 and a 52 week high of $33.77. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $32.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.07.

First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index (the Index). The Fund will invest at least 90% of its net assets plus the amount of any borrowings for investment purposes in common stocks that comprise the Index.

