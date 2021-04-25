FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE) Issues Q2 Earnings Guidance

FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE) issued an update on its second quarter earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.48-0.58 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.54. FirstEnergy also updated its FY21 guidance to $2.40-2.60 EPS.

Shares of NYSE FE opened at $36.70 on Friday. FirstEnergy has a one year low of $22.85 and a one year high of $44.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $34.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.97 billion, a PE ratio of 27.19 and a beta of 0.20.

FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The utilities provider reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.01. FirstEnergy had a return on equity of 20.15% and a net margin of 6.64%. The firm had revenue of $2.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.78 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.66 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that FirstEnergy will post 2.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 6th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.25%. FirstEnergy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 60.47%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on FE. Wells Fargo & Company cut FirstEnergy from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $31.00 to $32.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. TheStreet raised FirstEnergy from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Bank of America raised FirstEnergy from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Mizuho increased their price objective on FirstEnergy from $32.00 to $33.00 in a report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on FirstEnergy from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $39.92.

FirstEnergy Corp., through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in the United States. The company operates through Regulated Distribution and Regulated Transmission segments. It operates 24,035 circuit miles of overhead and underground transmission lines; and electric distribution systems, including 272,531 miles of overhead pole line and underground conduit carrying primary, secondary, and street lighting circuits, as well as owns substations with a total installed transformer capacity of approximately 155,920,348 kilovolt-amperes.

