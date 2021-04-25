FirstGroup plc (OTCMKTS:FGROY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

FirstGroup plc (OTCMKTS:FGROY) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company.

Several brokerages have issued reports on FGROY. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating on shares of FirstGroup in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of FirstGroup in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

FirstGroup stock remained flat at $$1.13 during midday trading on Friday. 12 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,868. FirstGroup has a 52 week low of $0.37 and a 52 week high of $1.38. The stock has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a PE ratio of 12.57 and a beta of 1.72. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $1.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.99.

FirstGroup plc provides passenger transport services. The company operates through five segments: First Student, First Transit, Greyhound, First Bus, and First Rail. The First Student segment offers student transportation services through a fleet of approximately 43,000 yellow school buses in North America.

