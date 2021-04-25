Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE) Position Cut by Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. trimmed its stake in Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE) by 1.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 6,470 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 70 shares during the quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Five Below were worth $1,234,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of FIVE. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Five Below by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,706,730 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $298,644,000 after purchasing an additional 28,622 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of Five Below by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 999,163 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $174,834,000 after purchasing an additional 71,722 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Five Below by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 594,837 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $104,085,000 after purchasing an additional 47,086 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Five Below by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 508,329 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $88,946,000 after purchasing an additional 28,564 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Five Below during the fourth quarter valued at about $80,122,000.

In other news, Director Catherine Elizabeth Buggeln sold 5,500 shares of Five Below stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.28, for a total transaction of $1,068,540.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 11,778 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,288,229.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CMO Michael Romanko sold 2,427 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.01, for a total value of $473,289.27. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 12,529 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,443,280.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 17,006 shares of company stock valued at $3,360,898. 2.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Five Below stock opened at $195.64 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $10.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 100.33, a P/E/G ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 1.19. Five Below, Inc. has a 52-week low of $79.23 and a 52-week high of $205.28. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $194.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $172.28.

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 16th. The specialty retailer reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $858.51 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $839.44 million. Five Below had a return on equity of 14.72% and a net margin of 6.13%. The firm’s revenue was up 24.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.97 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Five Below, Inc. will post 2.11 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on FIVE shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Five Below from $178.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised Five Below from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Five Below from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Guggenheim lifted their target price on Five Below from $180.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Craig Hallum lifted their target price on Five Below from $208.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Five Below presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $195.96.

Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer in the United States. It offers accessories, including novelty socks, sunglasses, jewelry, scarves, gloves, hair accessories, athletic tops and bottoms, and T-shirts, as well as nail polishes, lip glosses, fragrances, and branded cosmetics; and items used to complete and personalize living space, including glitter lamps, posters, frames, fleece blankets, plush items, pillows, candles, incense, lighting, novelty dÃ©cor, and related items, as well as provides storage options for the customers room.

