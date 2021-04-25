FlexShopper, Inc. (NASDAQ:FPAY) Shares Sold by Zeke Capital Advisors LLC

Zeke Capital Advisors LLC lessened its position in FlexShopper, Inc. (NASDAQ:FPAY) by 25.0% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 90,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 30,000 shares during the quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in FlexShopper were worth $233,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its holdings in shares of FlexShopper by 434.5% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 115,154 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $204,000 after buying an additional 93,610 shares during the period. First PREMIER Bank boosted its holdings in FlexShopper by 141.2% during the fourth quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 34,165 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 20,000 shares during the period. Perkins Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of FlexShopper by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,305,530 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,355,000 after purchasing an additional 88,400 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in FlexShopper by 11.7% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 542,272 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,394,000 after buying an additional 56,600 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.76% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of FlexShopper from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th.

FPAY stock opened at $2.75 on Friday. FlexShopper, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.01 and a twelve month high of $3.95. The company has a market cap of $58.78 million, a PE ratio of -13.09 and a beta of 1.20. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.49.

FlexShopper (NASDAQ:FPAY) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 8th. The financial services provider reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $28.14 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.66 million. FlexShopper had a negative return on equity of 1.40% and a negative net margin of 0.96%. Research analysts predict that FlexShopper, Inc. will post -0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About FlexShopper

FlexShopper, Inc, through its wholly owned subsidiary, FlexShopper, LLC operates as an online lease-to-own (LTO) retailer and LTO payment solution provider. The company provides residential furniture, consumer electronics, computers, appliances, household accessories, and various other durable goods to consumers on a LTO basis to consumers of third-party retailers and e-tailers.

