Flexsteel Industries (FLXS) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Flexsteel Industries (NASDAQ:FLXS) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Monday, April 26th. Individual interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Flexsteel Industries (NASDAQ:FLXS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Flexsteel Industries had a negative net margin of 8.75% and a negative return on equity of 1.27%. The firm had revenue of $119.11 million during the quarter.

Flexsteel Industries stock opened at $35.89 on Friday. Flexsteel Industries has a 12-month low of $7.81 and a 12-month high of $41.91. The stock has a market cap of $253.42 million, a P/E ratio of -8.80 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $37.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.28.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 16th. This is a boost from Flexsteel Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.67%.

In related news, CFO Derek P. Schmidt purchased 1,533 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $32.65 per share, for a total transaction of $50,052.45. Also, CFO Derek P. Schmidt purchased 5,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 25th. The shares were bought at an average price of $32.69 per share, with a total value of $176,526.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 151,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,945,506.65. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 5.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Flexsteel Industries

Flexsteel Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a manufacturer, importer, and online marketer of upholstered and wooden furniture for residential and contract markets in the United States. It offers upholstered furniture, such as sofas, loveseats, chairs, reclining and rocker-reclining chairs, swivel rockers, sofa beds, convertible bedding units, occasional tables, desks, dining tables, buffets and storage, and ottomans; and bedroom furniture, including benches, beds, dressers and armoires, and nightstands.

