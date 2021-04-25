Flux Market Cap Reaches $22.02 Million (FLUX)

Flux (CURRENCY:FLUX) traded 1.6% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on April 25th. One Flux coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.15 or 0.00000293 BTC on major exchanges. Flux has a total market cap of $22.02 million and $279,923.00 worth of Flux was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Flux has traded down 2.9% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $210.21 or 0.00416435 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 21.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.71 or 0.00019240 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $82.18 or 0.00162811 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 11.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $114.92 or 0.00227667 BTC.

RedFOX Labs (RFOX) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000476 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.21 or 0.00004374 BTC.

Zel (ZEL) traded down 14% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000252 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded up 13.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0085 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded up 29.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.13 or 0.00004227 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 10.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

About Flux

FLUX is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 31st, 2018. Flux’s total supply is 148,896,621 coins. The official website for Flux is datamine.network . The Reddit community for Flux is https://reddit.com/r/dataminecrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Flux’s official Twitter account is @dataminenetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Flux is medium.com/@dataminenetwork

According to CryptoCompare, “Zelcash is a PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency based on the Equihash algorithm. “

Flux Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Flux directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Flux should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Flux using one of the exchanges listed above.

