FOAM (FOAM) Trading 34.2% Lower Over Last 7 Days

FOAM (CURRENCY:FOAM) traded down 4.6% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on April 24th. FOAM has a market capitalization of $16.63 million and approximately $114,879.00 worth of FOAM was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, FOAM has traded 34.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. One FOAM coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0530 or 0.00000105 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get FOAM alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $31.91 or 0.00063477 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $8.91 or 0.00017719 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001989 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.29 or 0.00056292 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $45.98 or 0.00091476 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000334 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $326.28 or 0.00649133 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,090.32 or 0.08137730 BTC.

About FOAM

FOAM (FOAM) is a coin. FOAM’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 313,912,870 coins. FOAM’s official website is www.foam.space . The Reddit community for FOAM is /r/foamprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . FOAM’s official Twitter account is @foamspace and its Facebook page is accessible here . FOAM’s official message board is blog.foam.space

According to CryptoCompare, “FOAM is an open protocol for decentralized, geospatial data markets. The protocol is designed to empower users to build a consensus-driven map of the world that can be trusted for every application. As technology evolves and changes, maps need to change too. FOAM secures physical space on the blockchain, harnessing the power of Ethereum with a cryptographic software utility token used to provide computational work and verification to the network. The component elements of the FOAM protocol are designed to provide spatial protocols, standards, and applications that bring geospatial data to blockchains and empower a consensus-driven map of the world. Token mechanisms and crypto economics underpin the elements of FOAM and empower the distributed users to coordinate and interact in a decentralized and permissionless fashion. “

Buying and Selling FOAM

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FOAM directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FOAM should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase FOAM using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for FOAM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for FOAM and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.