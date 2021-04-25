Ford Motor (NYSE:F) Shares Acquired by Hoertkorn Richard Charles

Hoertkorn Richard Charles raised its holdings in shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F) by 22.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 362,875 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 66,900 shares during the period. Ford Motor accounts for approximately 2.2% of Hoertkorn Richard Charles’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Hoertkorn Richard Charles’ holdings in Ford Motor were worth $4,445,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of F. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Ford Motor during the fourth quarter worth $346,847,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Ford Motor by 611.7% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 9,773,609 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $85,910,000 after purchasing an additional 8,400,300 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Ford Motor by 261.2% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 10,002,007 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $87,918,000 after purchasing an additional 7,233,265 shares in the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Ford Motor during the fourth quarter worth $59,070,000. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group increased its position in shares of Ford Motor by 195.9% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 8,468,013 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $74,434,000 after purchasing an additional 5,606,693 shares in the last quarter. 48.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on F shares. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Ford Motor from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $14.00 target price on Ford Motor and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Wolfe Research raised Ford Motor from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $13.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Thursday. Barclays raised Ford Motor from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $9.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their target price on Ford Motor from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Ford Motor currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.29.

In related news, insider Hau N. Thai-Tang sold 90,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.87, for a total value of $1,158,300.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 727,651 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,364,868.37. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Company insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

F stock opened at $12.22 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.20. Ford Motor has a 52-week low of $4.52 and a 52-week high of $13.62. The firm has a market cap of $48.62 billion, a P/E ratio of -305.50, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.27.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The auto manufacturer reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.41. Ford Motor had a negative net margin of 0.12% and a positive return on equity of 2.48%. The business had revenue of $33.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.89 billion. On average, analysts anticipate that Ford Motor will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ford Motor Company Profile

Ford Motor Company designs, manufactures, markets, and services a range of Ford trucks, cars, sport utility vehicles, electrified vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

