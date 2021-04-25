Ford Motor (NYSE:F) Shares Bought by Camelot Portfolios LLC

Camelot Portfolios LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F) by 67.5% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 35,837 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,442 shares during the quarter. Camelot Portfolios LLC’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $439,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Ford Motor by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 40,721,289 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $357,986,000 after purchasing an additional 925,484 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Ford Motor during the fourth quarter worth about $346,847,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Ford Motor by 18.5% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 25,399,476 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $223,261,000 after acquiring an additional 3,958,893 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Ford Motor by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 23,126,970 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $203,287,000 after acquiring an additional 151,736 shares during the period. Finally, Greenhaven Associates Inc. boosted its position in Ford Motor by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Greenhaven Associates Inc. now owns 19,458,550 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $171,041,000 after purchasing an additional 296,640 shares in the last quarter. 48.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Ford Motor alerts:

Shares of F opened at $12.22 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $48.62 billion, a P/E ratio of -305.50, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.27. Ford Motor has a fifty-two week low of $4.52 and a fifty-two week high of $13.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.20. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $12.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.18.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The auto manufacturer reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.41. Ford Motor had a negative net margin of 0.12% and a positive return on equity of 2.48%. The business had revenue of $33.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.89 billion. Research analysts forecast that Ford Motor will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Ford Motor news, insider Hau N. Thai-Tang sold 90,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.87, for a total transaction of $1,158,300.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 727,651 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,364,868.37. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on F. Argus raised Ford Motor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Ford Motor from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $9.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Ford Motor in a report on Monday, April 5th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of Ford Motor from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Barclays raised shares of Ford Motor from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $9.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.29.

Ford Motor Company Profile

Ford Motor Company designs, manufactures, markets, and services a range of Ford trucks, cars, sport utility vehicles, electrified vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

Recommended Story: Pattern Day Trader – What is the PDT Rule?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding F? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ford Motor (NYSE:F).

Receive News & Ratings for Ford Motor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ford Motor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.