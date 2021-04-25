Fortis Capital Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI)

Fortis Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI) by 50.1% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,230 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 744 shares during the quarter. Fortis Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Motorola Solutions were worth $419,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of MSI. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Motorola Solutions during the fourth quarter worth approximately $301,555,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its stake in Motorola Solutions by 2,717.4% during the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 664,179 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $112,950,000 after acquiring an additional 640,605 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its position in Motorola Solutions by 75.6% in the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,235,218 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $210,061,000 after acquiring an additional 531,754 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Freres Gestion S.A.S. acquired a new position in Motorola Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at $63,182,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions by 319.5% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 397,180 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $67,544,000 after purchasing an additional 302,509 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.62% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet raised Motorola Solutions from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Motorola Solutions from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Motorola Solutions from $202.00 to $198.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Motorola Solutions from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Motorola Solutions from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $162.00 to $171.00 in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $182.83.

In other news, CEO Gregory Q. Brown sold 5,900 shares of Motorola Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.94, for a total transaction of $1,079,346.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CAO Daniel G. Pekofske sold 1,334 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total value of $253,460.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 63,274 shares of company stock valued at $11,486,133. 2.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE MSI opened at $189.98 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.74. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a 52-week low of $124.36 and a 52-week high of $192.84. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $185.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $175.05.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The communications equipment provider reported $2.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.74 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $2.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.24 billion. Motorola Solutions had a negative return on equity of 158.99% and a net margin of 10.39%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 7 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th were given a $0.71 dividend. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 12th. Motorola Solutions’s payout ratio is 38.17%.

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides mission critical communications and analytics in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Services and Software. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video security devices and infrastructure, as well as the implementation, optimization, and integration of systems, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety and first-responder agencies, municipalities, and commercial and industrial customers.

