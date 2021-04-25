Forward Air (NASDAQ:FWRD) Price Target Raised to $100.00

Forward Air (NASDAQ:FWRD) had its target price lifted by Raymond James from $95.00 to $100.00 in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the transportation company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on FWRD. Wolfe Research upgraded Forward Air from a peer perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $101.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Forward Air from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, March 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $82.20.

Shares of FWRD opened at $88.17 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.41 billion, a PE ratio of 47.40 and a beta of 1.15. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $89.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $78.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.50. Forward Air has a twelve month low of $40.75 and a twelve month high of $93.53.

Forward Air (NASDAQ:FWRD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The transportation company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.90). Forward Air had a net margin of 3.91% and a return on equity of 10.39%. The company had revenue of $350.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $417.75 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Forward Air will post 1.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 4th were paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 3rd. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.95%. Forward Air’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.63%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FWRD. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Forward Air during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in Forward Air by 24.5% during the fourth quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 787 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in Forward Air during the fourth quarter worth $93,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Forward Air by 27.2% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,575 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $198,000 after buying an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in shares of Forward Air during the third quarter valued at $212,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.80% of the company’s stock.

Forward Air Company Profile

Forward Air Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an asset-light freight and logistics company in the United States and Canada. The company operates through two segments, Expedited Freight and Intermodal. The Expedited Freight segment provides expedited regional, inter-regional, and national less-than-truckload services; local pick-up and delivery services; and other services, which include final mile, truckload, shipment consolidation and deconsolidation, warehousing, customs brokerage, and other handling.

