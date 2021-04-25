Franco-Nevada (TSE:FNV) Price Target Raised to C$190.00

Franco-Nevada (TSE:FNV) (NYSE:FNV) had its price objective lifted by analysts at National Bankshares from C$185.00 to C$190.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. National Bankshares’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 6.72% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on FNV. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Franco-Nevada from C$193.00 to C$195.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. National Bank Financial lifted their price target on shares of Franco-Nevada to C$190.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday. Canaccord Genuity dropped their price target on shares of Franco-Nevada from C$205.00 to C$200.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Franco-Nevada from C$188.00 to C$193.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Franco-Nevada to C$209.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$186.33.

Shares of FNV stock opened at C$178.04 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 12.48 and a quick ratio of 11.80. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$158.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$164.22. Franco-Nevada has a 12 month low of C$133.63 and a 12 month high of C$222.15. The company has a market capitalization of C$34.00 billion and a PE ratio of 83.24.

Franco-Nevada (TSE:FNV) (NYSE:FNV) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 10th. The company reported C$1.11 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.88 by C$0.23. The firm had revenue of C$396.88 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$334.90 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Franco-Nevada will post 3.5999995 EPS for the current year.

Franco-Nevada Company Profile

Franco-Nevada Corporation operates as a gold-focused royalty and stream company in the United States, Latin America, Canada, Australia, Europe, and Africa, and internationally. It operates through two segment, Mining and Energy. The company manages its portfolio with a focus on precious metals, such as gold, silver, and platinum group metals; and energy comprising oil, gas, and natural gas liquids.

