Freddie Mac to Post Q1 2021 Earnings of $0.00 Per Share, B. Riley Forecasts (OTCMKTS:FMCC)

Freddie Mac (OTCMKTS:FMCC) – Analysts at B. Riley issued their Q1 2021 EPS estimates for Freddie Mac in a report released on Tuesday, April 20th. B. Riley analyst R. Binner expects that the company will post earnings of $0.00 per share for the quarter.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on FMCC. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut Freddie Mac from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $1.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Freddie Mac from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Wedbush initiated coverage on shares of Freddie Mac in a report on Thursday, January 7th. They issued an “underperform” rating for the company. Finally, Odeon Capital Group raised shares of Freddie Mac from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $0.50 to $2.00 in a report on Monday, March 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.00.

OTCMKTS:FMCC opened at $2.44 on Friday. Freddie Mac has a 52 week low of $1.43 and a 52 week high of $3.08. The company has a market cap of $1.59 billion, a PE ratio of -34.85 and a beta of 2.52. The business’s 50 day moving average is $2.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.04.

Freddie Mac (OTCMKTS:FMCC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $5.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.30 billion. Freddie Mac had a net margin of 9.98% and a negative return on equity of 9.25%.

About Freddie Mac

Freddie Mac operates in the secondary mortgage market in the United States. The company purchases residential mortgage loans originated by lenders, as well as invests in mortgage loans and mortgage-related securities. It operates through three segments: Single-family Guarantee, Multifamily, and Capital Markets.

