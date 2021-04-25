freenet (FRA:FNTN) PT Set at €22.70 by Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group set a €22.70 ($26.71) price objective on freenet (FRA:FNTN) in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

FNTN has been the topic of several other research reports. Berenberg Bank set a €23.00 ($27.06) price target on freenet and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Barclays set a €24.00 ($28.24) target price on freenet and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €16.00 ($18.82) target price on freenet and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Hauck & AufhãUser set a €25.50 ($30.00) target price on freenet and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, UBS Group set a €19.00 ($22.35) price target on freenet and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €21.70 ($25.53).

Shares of FRA FNTN opened at €20.32 ($23.91) on Wednesday. freenet has a 12-month low of €3.22 ($3.79) and a 12-month high of €32.92 ($38.73). The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is €20.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is €18.02.

freenet AG provides telecommunication, radio and multimedia, mobile communications, mobile Internet, and digital lifestyle services in Germany. It provides a portfolio of services and products primarily in the area of mobile voice and data services. The Mobile Communications segment engages in distribution and sales of mobile communications devices, and additional services, such as marketing and digital lifestyle; mobile phone accessories, home entertainment, which includes music and video offering, and services, applications, and devices connected to internet; and offers mobile tariff portfolio, which comprises Telekom, Vodafone, and Telefonica Deutschland.

