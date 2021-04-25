Fulcrum Asset Management LLP Invests $2.02 Million in WestRock (NYSE:WRK)

Fulcrum Asset Management LLP acquired a new stake in WestRock (NYSE:WRK) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 39,874 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,021,000. WestRock comprises about 1.3% of Fulcrum Asset Management LLP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sentry Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of WestRock in the first quarter worth $136,000. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV raised its stake in WestRock by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV now owns 12,448 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $648,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC purchased a new position in WestRock in the 1st quarter worth $1,133,000. Paragon Capital Management Ltd acquired a new stake in WestRock during the 1st quarter worth about $215,000. Finally, Breiter Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in WestRock by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Breiter Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,048 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $627,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. 80.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get WestRock alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. KeyCorp upped their target price on WestRock from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of WestRock in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $61.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of WestRock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $44.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of WestRock from $58.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on WestRock from $54.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.27.

In other news, insider Jeffrey Wayne Chalovich sold 19,600 shares of WestRock stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.23, for a total value of $1,004,108.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 123,694 shares in the company, valued at $6,336,843.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Company insiders own 1.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WestRock stock opened at $53.30 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $14.05 billion, a PE ratio of 17.83 and a beta of 1.38. WestRock has a twelve month low of $23.22 and a twelve month high of $54.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $52.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.11.

WestRock (NYSE:WRK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.07. WestRock had a return on equity of 7.24% and a net margin of 4.37%. The business had revenue of $4.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.40 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.58 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that WestRock will post 2.61 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 11th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 10th. WestRock’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.10%.

About WestRock

WestRock Company manufactures and sells paper and packaging solutions in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company operates through Corrugated Packaging and Consumer Packaging segments. The Corrugated Packaging segment produces containerboards, corrugated sheets, corrugated packaging, and preprinted linerboards for sale to consumer and industrial products manufacturers, and corrugated box manufacturers.

Featured Story: Forex

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WRK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for WestRock (NYSE:WRK).

Receive News & Ratings for WestRock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WestRock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.