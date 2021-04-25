Fulcrum Asset Management LLP Lowers Stock Position in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW)

Fulcrum Asset Management LLP cut its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) by 42.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,042 shares of the network technology company’s stock after selling 1,502 shares during the period. Fulcrum Asset Management LLP’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $658,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PANW. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new position in Palo Alto Networks during the fourth quarter valued at $242,000. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Palo Alto Networks during the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Hudock Inc. lifted its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 112 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Curi Capital purchased a new position in Palo Alto Networks during the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in Palo Alto Networks during the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. 80.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Palo Alto Networks alerts:

Shares of PANW stock opened at $358.42 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.18, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.63. The firm has a market cap of $34.85 billion, a PE ratio of -115.62 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a 50-day moving average of $338.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $324.30. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a 1-year low of $190.55 and a 1-year high of $403.00.

Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The network technology company reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $985.90 million. Palo Alto Networks had a negative net margin of 8.36% and a negative return on equity of 8.66%. Palo Alto Networks’s revenue was up 24.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.19 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post -1.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Mark D. Mclaughlin sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $327.85, for a total value of $491,775.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 59,190 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,405,441.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Mark D. Mclaughlin sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $361.78, for a total transaction of $14,471,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 59,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,408,331.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 89,917 shares of company stock valued at $32,027,531. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

PANW has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $315.00 to $440.00 in a report on Friday, February 19th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $420.00 to $565.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $310.00 to $408.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, BTIG Research increased their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $419.00 to $460.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twenty-eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $378.50.

Palo Alto Networks Profile

Palo Alto Networks, Inc engages in the provision of network security solutions to enterprises, service providers, and government entities. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas; Europe, the Middle East, and Africa; and Asia Pacific and Japan. The company was founded by Nir Zuk, Rajiv Batra and Yu Ming Mao in March 2005 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

Featured Article: Trading Strategy Methods for Individual Investors



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PANW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW).

Receive News & Ratings for Palo Alto Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Palo Alto Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.