Fulcrum Asset Management LLP Purchases 1,028 Shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Fulcrum Asset Management LLP boosted its position in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 41.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,506 shares of the software company’s stock after buying an additional 1,028 shares during the quarter. Adobe makes up about 1.0% of Fulcrum Asset Management LLP’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Fulcrum Asset Management LLP’s holdings in Adobe were worth $1,535,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Adobe by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 37,765,781 shares of the software company’s stock worth $18,887,420,000 after purchasing an additional 753,183 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in Adobe by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 7,090,041 shares of the software company’s stock worth $3,545,871,000 after purchasing an additional 157,886 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Adobe by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,714,823 shares of the software company’s stock worth $3,358,218,000 after purchasing an additional 509,861 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Adobe by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 5,818,183 shares of the software company’s stock worth $2,909,790,000 after purchasing an additional 278,509 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in Adobe in the 4th quarter worth $2,359,174,000. Institutional investors own 82.43% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO John Francis Murphy sold 2,139 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $474.51, for a total value of $1,014,976.89. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 19,553 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,278,094.03. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Shantanu Narayen sold 80,907 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $471.85, for a total transaction of $38,175,967.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 118,458 shares of company stock worth $56,101,624 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

ADBE opened at $515.84 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $246.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.97. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $473.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $478.94. Adobe Inc. has a 52-week low of $332.57 and a 52-week high of $536.88.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 22nd. The software company reported $3.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.79 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $3.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.76 billion. Adobe had a net margin of 40.88% and a return on equity of 35.81%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.27 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Adobe Inc. will post 9.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ADBE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Adobe in a research report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Adobe from $570.00 to $535.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Wedbush upped their target price on shares of Adobe from $410.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Adobe from $560.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $570.00 target price on shares of Adobe in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Adobe has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $551.68.

Adobe Company Profile

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

