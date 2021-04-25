Fulcrum Asset Management LLP Purchases New Position in Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI)

Fulcrum Asset Management LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 3,543 shares of the health services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $789,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Savant Capital LLC grew its holdings in Cigna by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 3,164 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $659,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. grew its holdings in Cigna by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. now owns 1,550 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $323,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. grew its holdings in Cigna by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 6,842 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,424,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the period. TCF National Bank grew its holdings in Cigna by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. TCF National Bank now owns 5,860 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,220,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Finally, Front Row Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Cigna by 76.3% in the third quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 134 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Cigna stock opened at $251.80 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $87.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.88. The company’s 50 day moving average is $243.18 and its 200 day moving average is $214.07. Cigna Co. has a twelve month low of $158.84 and a twelve month high of $256.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Cigna (NYSE:CI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The health services provider reported $3.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.68 by ($0.17). Cigna had a net margin of 3.38% and a return on equity of 15.39%. The company had revenue of $41.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.05 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $4.31 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Cigna Co. will post 18.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CI. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Cigna from $229.00 to $264.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Truist upped their target price on shares of Cigna from $260.00 to $280.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Cigna from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $273.00 target price on shares of Cigna in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Cigna from $280.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $260.65.

In other Cigna news, CEO David Cordani sold 6,207 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.39, for a total transaction of $1,585,205.73. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 103,688 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,480,878.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Timothy C. Wentworth sold 5,144 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.98, for a total transaction of $1,054,417.12. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 42,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,701,401. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 192,372 shares of company stock valued at $47,208,656. 0.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Cigna

Cigna Corporation provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy, benefits management, care, and intelligence solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

