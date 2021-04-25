Fulton Financial Co. (NASDAQ:FULT) to Post Q2 2021 Earnings of $0.31 Per Share, Piper Sandler Forecasts

Fulton Financial Co. (NASDAQ:FULT) – Equities researchers at Piper Sandler increased their Q2 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Fulton Financial in a research report issued on Wednesday, April 21st. Piper Sandler analyst F. Schiraldi now anticipates that the bank will post earnings per share of $0.31 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.29. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Fulton Financial’s FY2021 earnings at $1.37 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.31 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.34 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.29 EPS.

Fulton Financial (NASDAQ:FULT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The bank reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.09. Fulton Financial had a return on equity of 7.75% and a net margin of 18.30%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.13 EPS.

FULT has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Raymond James reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Fulton Financial in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised Fulton Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd.

Shares of NASDAQ FULT opened at $17.33 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $17.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.10. The company has a market cap of $2.82 billion, a PE ratio of 15.61 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Fulton Financial has a twelve month low of $8.89 and a twelve month high of $18.41.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 1st were given a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.23%. This is an increase from Fulton Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. Fulton Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.29%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Fulton Financial by 143.2% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 310,403 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,895,000 after purchasing an additional 182,771 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its position in Fulton Financial by 29.1% during the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 123,063 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,148,000 after purchasing an additional 27,768 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in Fulton Financial by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 141,528 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,320,000 after purchasing an additional 7,329 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. bought a new position in Fulton Financial during the 4th quarter worth $231,000. Finally, SevenBridge Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Fulton Financial during the 4th quarter worth $262,000. 62.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Fulton Financial

Fulton Financial Corporation operates as a financial holding company that provides banking and financial services to businesses and consumers. It accepts various checking accounts and savings deposit products, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts. The company also offers secured consumer loans, including home equity loans and lines of credit, automobile loans, personal lines of credit, and checking account overdraft protection; construction and jumbo residential mortgage loans; and commercial lending products comprising commercial, financial, agricultural, and real estate loans.

