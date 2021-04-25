FY2021 Earnings Estimate for Autoliv, Inc. Issued By KeyCorp (NYSE:ALV)

Autoliv, Inc. (NYSE:ALV) – Investment analysts at KeyCorp cut their FY2021 earnings estimates for shares of Autoliv in a research report issued on Tuesday, April 20th. KeyCorp analyst J. Picariello now anticipates that the auto parts company will post earnings of $5.95 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $6.55. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Autoliv’s FY2022 earnings at $7.95 EPS.

Autoliv (NYSE:ALV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 23rd. The auto parts company reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.40. The company had revenue of $2.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.17 billion. Autoliv had a net margin of 2.16% and a return on equity of 11.87%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.88 earnings per share.

ALV has been the subject of several other research reports. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Autoliv in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $97.00 price target for the company. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Autoliv from $94.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Autoliv from $108.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Autoliv from $90.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Autoliv in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating and a $102.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $91.82.

Shares of ALV opened at $105.85 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.14 and a beta of 1.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $94.43 and a 200 day moving average of $90.23. Autoliv has a twelve month low of $52.93 and a twelve month high of $106.12.

In related news, insider Fredrik Westin sold 1,040 shares of Autoliv stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.94, for a total transaction of $98,737.60. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,080 shares in the company, valued at approximately $197,475.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Jennifer Cheng sold 318 shares of Autoliv stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.39, for a total transaction of $29,062.02. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,957 shares in the company, valued at approximately $270,240.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Liberty Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Autoliv in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Autoliv in the 4th quarter worth $48,000. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC purchased a new stake in Autoliv in the 4th quarter worth $48,000. Infini Master Fund purchased a new stake in Autoliv in the 4th quarter worth $51,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in Autoliv in the 4th quarter worth $58,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.25% of the company’s stock.

About Autoliv

Autoliv, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and supplies automotive safety systems to the automotive industry in Europe, the Americas, China, Japan, and rest of Asia. It offers passive safety systems, including modules and components for frontal-impact airbag protection systems, side-impact airbag protection systems, seatbelts, steering wheels, inflator technologies, and battery cable cutters, as well as protection systems for road users, such as pedestrians and cyclists.

