FY2021 Earnings Forecast for Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) Issued By Jefferies Financial Group

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group raised their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for Chipotle Mexican Grill in a report released on Wednesday, April 21st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst A. Barish now expects that the restaurant operator will post earnings per share of $22.71 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $21.55.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The restaurant operator reported $5.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.92 by $0.44. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a net margin of 4.08% and a return on equity of 16.70%. The company had revenue of $1.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.74 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.08 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.4% on a year-over-year basis.

CMG has been the topic of a number of other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,350.00 to $1,460.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Evercore ISI increased their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,650.00 to $1,725.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,415.00 to $1,460.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday. BTIG Research raised their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,600.00 to $1,725.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,476.00 to $1,602.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. Chipotle Mexican Grill currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,652.06.

CMG opened at $1,468.53 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $1,459.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $1,394.62. The company has a market cap of $41.39 billion, a PE ratio of 175.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.31. Chipotle Mexican Grill has a 1 year low of $856.50 and a 1 year high of $1,579.52.

In other Chipotle Mexican Grill news, insider Laurie Schalow sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,555.05, for a total value of $933,030.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 6,857 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,662,977.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Scott Boatwright sold 5,822 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,497.75, for a total value of $8,719,900.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,551 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,305,010.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 19,335 shares of company stock worth $28,243,141. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Taikang Asset Management Hong Kong Co Ltd increased its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 19.3% in the 4th quarter. Taikang Asset Management Hong Kong Co Ltd now owns 5,598 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $7,763,000 after buying an additional 905 shares in the last quarter. IBM Retirement Fund boosted its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 14.3% during the 4th quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 1,034 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,434,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. F M Investments LLC acquired a new position in Chipotle Mexican Grill during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,131,000. Alcosta Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Chipotle Mexican Grill during the 4th quarter valued at about $3,500,000. Finally, Chartwell Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 3,686 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $5,111,000 after buying an additional 288 shares during the last quarter. 90.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. As of December 31, 2020, it owned and operated 2,724 Chipotle restaurants in the United States, 40 international Chipotle restaurants, and 4 non-Chipotle restaurants. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

