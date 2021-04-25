FY2021 EPS Estimates for Meritor, Inc. (NYSE:MTOR) Lowered by KeyCorp

Meritor, Inc. (NYSE:MTOR) – Stock analysts at KeyCorp lowered their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Meritor in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, April 20th. KeyCorp analyst J. Picariello now anticipates that the auto parts company will post earnings per share of $2.40 for the year, down from their prior estimate of $2.55.

Meritor (NYSE:MTOR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The auto parts company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $889.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $870.00 million. Meritor had a net margin of 8.02% and a return on equity of 19.93%. Meritor’s quarterly revenue was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.64 earnings per share.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Meritor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.67.

Shares of MTOR opened at $28.65 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.98 and a beta of 2.19. Meritor has a 12-month low of $15.52 and a 12-month high of $33.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.40. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $29.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.20.

In other news, CEO Jeffrey A. Craig sold 199,570 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.84, for a total transaction of $6,354,308.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 38,540 shares in the company, valued at $1,227,113.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ivor J. Evans sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.24, for a total transaction of $3,224,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Annapolis Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in Meritor in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in Meritor in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in Meritor by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 4,116 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $115,000 after buying an additional 324 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Meritor in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $171,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in Meritor in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.83% of the company’s stock.

Meritor, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, sells, services, and supports integrated systems, modules, and components to original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and the aftermarket for the commercial vehicle, transportation, and industrial sectors. It operates through two segments, Commercial Truck; and Aftermarket and Industrial.

