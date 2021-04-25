FY2021 EPS Estimates for Rogers Communications Raised by Cormark (TSE:RCI)

Rogers Communications (TSE:RCI) – Investment analysts at Cormark upped their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Rogers Communications in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, April 22nd. Cormark analyst D. Mcfadgen now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $3.83 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $3.65. Cormark also issued estimates for Rogers Communications’ FY2022 earnings at $4.29 EPS.

Rogers Communications (TSE:RCI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported C$0.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.96 by C$0.03. The business had revenue of C$3.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$3.73 billion.

Separately, Desjardins reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Rogers Communications in a research note on Thursday, March 18th.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 10th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 9th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of ∞.

