FY2022 EPS Estimates for Teladoc Health, Inc. Decreased by Analyst (NYSE:TDOC)

Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC) – Equities researchers at SVB Leerink decreased their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Teladoc Health in a note issued to investors on Thursday, April 22nd. SVB Leerink analyst S. Davis now anticipates that the health services provider will earn $1.13 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $1.15. SVB Leerink currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $266.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Teladoc Health from $263.00 to $226.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. DA Davidson boosted their price target on Teladoc Health from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Teladoc Health from $270.00 to $234.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Teladoc Health from $305.00 to $291.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Teladoc Health from $296.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. Teladoc Health currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $241.18.

NYSE:TDOC opened at $182.45 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 6.47 and a current ratio of 6.52. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $186.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $214.14. The company has a market cap of $28.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -127.59 and a beta of 0.30. Teladoc Health has a 52-week low of $147.71 and a 52-week high of $308.00.

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The health services provider reported ($3.07) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by ($2.82). The firm had revenue of $383.32 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $380.39 million. Teladoc Health had a negative net margin of 12.71% and a negative return on equity of 6.15%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TDOC. General Catalyst Group Management LLC acquired a new stake in Teladoc Health in the fourth quarter valued at $1,610,161,000. Aequim Alternative Investments LP increased its holdings in Teladoc Health by 33,044.2% in the fourth quarter. Aequim Alternative Investments LP now owns 3,447,000 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,071,000 after purchasing an additional 3,436,600 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Teladoc Health by 148.9% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 3,221,549 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $644,181,000 after purchasing an additional 1,927,001 shares during the period. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in Teladoc Health by 173.4% in the fourth quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,824,067 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $564,700,000 after purchasing an additional 1,791,008 shares during the period. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its holdings in Teladoc Health by 16.0% in the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 7,238,667 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,447,444,000 after purchasing an additional 996,628 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.77% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Yulun Wang sold 8,261 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.00, for a total transaction of $2,313,080.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Adam C. Vandervoort sold 2,610 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.85, for a total transaction of $704,308.50. Insiders have sold 512,443 shares of company stock valued at $97,799,942 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.42% of the company’s stock.

Teladoc Health, Inc engages in the provision of telehealthcare services using a technology platform via mobile devices, the Internet, video and phone. Its portfolio of services and solutions covers medical subspecialties from non-urgent, episodic needs like flu and upper respiratory infections, to chronic, complicated medical conditions like cancer and congestive heart failure.

