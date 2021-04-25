Gaia (NASDAQ:GAIA) Raised to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Gaia (NASDAQ:GAIA) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $12.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 13.96% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Gaia, Inc. provides digital video subscription service. Its video content is available through online digital streaming on virtually any Internet-connected device on a commercial-free basis. The Company’s subscribers access to a library of films, personal growth-related content, documentaries, interviews, yoga classes and fitness. It created a fitness and yoga-focused version of its video service. Gaia, Inc., formerly known as Gaiam Inc., is based in Louisville, United States. “

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on GAIA. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 target price on shares of Gaia in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Gaia in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Colliers Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 target price on shares of Gaia in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Lake Street Capital raised their target price on Gaia from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.70.

Shares of NASDAQ:GAIA opened at $10.53 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $12.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $202.19 million, a PE ratio of -70.20, a P/E/G ratio of 13.28 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.63. Gaia has a 12 month low of $7.29 and a 12 month high of $15.06.

Gaia (NASDAQ:GAIA) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Gaia had a negative return on equity of 3.79% and a negative net margin of 4.14%. The business had revenue of $18.63 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.38 million.

In other Gaia news, Director David Maisel purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $10.96 per share, for a total transaction of $109,600.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 53,900 shares in the company, valued at approximately $590,744. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 38.51% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in Gaia by 8.5% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 17,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,000 after acquiring an additional 1,380 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of Gaia by 14.1% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 20,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,000 after purchasing an additional 2,548 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Gaia by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 56,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $562,000 after purchasing an additional 3,148 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. lifted its position in shares of Gaia by 76.1% during the first quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 7,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 3,240 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Gaia by 92.9% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 3,677 shares during the last quarter. 47.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Gaia, Inc operates a digital video subscription service and on-line community for underserved member base in the United States, Canada, Australia, and internationally. The company has a digital content library of approximately 8,000 titles in Spanish, German, and French languages available to its subscribers on internet-connected devices.

