Garmin (NASDAQ:GRMN) Sets New 12-Month High at $141.78

Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $141.78 and last traded at $141.28, with a volume of 4599 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $139.16.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on GRMN shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Garmin from $112.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Colliers Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Garmin in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Garmin from $123.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Garmin from $107.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Garmin from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Garmin currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $124.25.

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $131.22 and its 200 day moving average is $120.12. The company has a market capitalization of $27.16 billion, a PE ratio of 26.57, a P/E/G ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 0.98.

Garmin (NASDAQ:GRMN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.17 billion. Garmin had a net margin of 25.89% and a return on equity of 18.38%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.29 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Garmin Ltd. will post 4.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Matthew Munn sold 3,449 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.06, for a total value of $441,678.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Douglas G. Boessen sold 7,254 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.72, for a total transaction of $926,480.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 15,931 shares of company stock valued at $2,033,475 in the last ninety days. 22.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. CX Institutional lifted its stake in shares of Garmin by 75.7% in the 4th quarter. CX Institutional now owns 246 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the period. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new position in Garmin in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in Garmin by 56.4% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 280 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the period. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Garmin during the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA bought a new stake in shares of Garmin during the 1st quarter valued at $43,000. 49.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Garmin (NASDAQ:GRMN)

Garmin Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of navigation, communication, and information devices in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Australian Continent, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. Its Fitness segment offers running and multi-sport watches; cycling products; activity tracking and smartwatch devices; and fitness and cycling accessories.

