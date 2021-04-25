GB Group (LON:GBG) Shares Cross Above 50 Day Moving Average of $858.86

GB Group plc (LON:GBG) shares passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 858.86 ($11.22) and traded as high as GBX 930 ($12.15). GB Group shares last traded at GBX 909 ($11.88), with a volume of 199,718 shares.

The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 858.86 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 863.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.04, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The stock has a market capitalization of £1.78 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.03.

Get GB Group alerts:

In related news, insider Natalie Gammon acquired 5,872 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 851 ($11.12) per share, for a total transaction of £49,970.72 ($65,287.07).

GB Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides identity data intelligence services in the United Kingdom, the United States, Australia, and internationally. The company operates through Fraud, Identity, and Location segments. Its solutions help organizations to validate and verify the identities and locations of their customers.

Further Reading: Conference Calls and Individual Investors

Receive News & Ratings for GB Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GB Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.