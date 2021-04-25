General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) Shares Acquired by Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC

Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) by 4.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,079 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 192 shares during the period. Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $741,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GD. DB Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in General Dynamics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in General Dynamics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in General Dynamics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Safir Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in General Dynamics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new position in General Dynamics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. 84.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of General Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $196.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of General Dynamics from $160.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of General Dynamics in a research note on Friday, April 2nd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of General Dynamics from $161.00 to $149.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price objective on shares of General Dynamics from $162.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $169.06.

GD stock opened at $186.48 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.90. General Dynamics Co. has a 1-year low of $121.67 and a 1-year high of $186.98. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $179.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $157.97. The firm has a market cap of $52.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.92, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.03.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The aerospace company reported $3.49 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.54 by ($0.05). General Dynamics had a net margin of 8.33% and a return on equity of 23.00%. The business had revenue of $10.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.76 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.51 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that General Dynamics Co. will post 11.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 9th will be issued a dividend of $1.19 per share. This is an increase from General Dynamics’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 8th. This represents a $4.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.55%. General Dynamics’s payout ratio is 39.73%.

General Dynamics Company Profile

General Dynamics Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of tanks, rockets, missiles, submarines, warships, fighters and electronics to all of the military services. It operates through the following segments: Aerospace, Combat Systems, Information Technology, and Marine Systems.

