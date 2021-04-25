General Electric (GE) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

General Electric (NYSE:GE) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, April 27th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.01 per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The conglomerate reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.01). General Electric had a net margin of 4.52% and a return on equity of 5.37%. The business had revenue of $21.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.62 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.21 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect General Electric to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get General Electric alerts:

Shares of NYSE:GE opened at $13.55 on Friday. General Electric has a 1 year low of $5.48 and a 1 year high of $14.41. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $119.03 billion, a PE ratio of 37.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.61 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 2.04.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 8th will be given a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 5th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.30%. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.15%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on GE shares. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $15.00 target price on General Electric and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of General Electric in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on General Electric from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price target on shares of General Electric in a report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of General Electric in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.21.

In other General Electric news, Director Paula Rosput Reynolds acquired 5,000 shares of General Electric stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $12.50 per share, with a total value of $62,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 26,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $331,250. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

General Electric Company Profile

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company worldwide. The company's Power segment offers heavy-duty and aeroderivative gas turbines for utilities, independent power producers, and industrial applications; maintenance, service, and upgrade solutions to plant assets and their operational lifecycle; steam power technology for fossil and nuclear applications, including boilers, generators, steam turbines, and air quality control systems; and advanced reactor technologies solutions comprising reactors, fuels, and support services for boiling water reactors.

Featured Article: The benefits and drawbacks of dollar cost averaging

Receive News & Ratings for General Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.