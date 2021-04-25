General Electric (NYSE:GE) Shares Sold by New York State Teachers Retirement System

New York State Teachers Retirement System trimmed its holdings in General Electric (NYSE:GE) by 4.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,500,736 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 554,881 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned approximately 0.13% of General Electric worth $151,005,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its position in General Electric by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 2,257,292 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $24,379,000 after buying an additional 23,700 shares during the last quarter. National Pension Service grew its position in General Electric by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. National Pension Service now owns 10,533,091 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $113,757,000 after buying an additional 85,935 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its position in General Electric by 43.9% in the 4th quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 29,618 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $320,000 after buying an additional 9,040 shares during the last quarter. Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC grew its position in General Electric by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC now owns 305,393 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,298,000 after buying an additional 8,812 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Claraphi Advisory Network LLC grew its position in General Electric by 290.0% in the 4th quarter. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC now owns 110,839 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,197,000 after buying an additional 82,422 shares during the last quarter. 60.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Paula Rosput Reynolds bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $12.50 per share, with a total value of $62,500.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 26,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $331,250. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on GE. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of General Electric from $15.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $13.00 target price on shares of General Electric in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price on shares of General Electric in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of General Electric from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Cowen restated a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of General Electric in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. General Electric currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.21.

Shares of General Electric stock traded up $0.14 on Friday, hitting $13.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 47,166,020 shares, compared to its average volume of 79,207,352. General Electric has a 52-week low of $5.48 and a 52-week high of $14.41. The company has a quick ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $13.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.95. The company has a market capitalization of $119.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.61 and a beta of 1.06.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The conglomerate reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.01). General Electric had a net margin of 4.52% and a return on equity of 5.37%. The firm had revenue of $21.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.62 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.21 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that General Electric will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 26th. Investors of record on Monday, March 8th will be paid a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.30%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 5th. General Electric’s payout ratio is 6.15%.

General Electric Company Profile

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company worldwide. The company's Power segment offers heavy-duty and aeroderivative gas turbines for utilities, independent power producers, and industrial applications; maintenance, service, and upgrade solutions to plant assets and their operational lifecycle; steam power technology for fossil and nuclear applications, including boilers, generators, steam turbines, and air quality control systems; and advanced reactor technologies solutions comprising reactors, fuels, and support services for boiling water reactors.

