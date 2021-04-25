General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) Shares Bought by Ingalls & Snyder LLC

Ingalls & Snyder LLC grew its position in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) by 2.0% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 31,435 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 625 shares during the quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC’s holdings in General Mills were worth $1,928,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in General Mills in the 4th quarter valued at $385,851,000. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in General Mills by 183.8% during the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 4,137,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,307,000 after acquiring an additional 2,679,622 shares in the last quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP raised its holdings in General Mills by 14,091.2% in the 4th quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 943,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,490,000 after acquiring an additional 937,067 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in General Mills by 2,173.5% in the 4th quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 894,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,590,000 after purchasing an additional 855,040 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board grew its position in shares of General Mills by 125.3% in the fourth quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 1,274,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,923,000 after purchasing an additional 708,687 shares in the last quarter. 73.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get General Mills alerts:

Several brokerages have issued reports on GIS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on General Mills from $62.00 to $55.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of General Mills from $64.00 to $59.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of General Mills from $66.00 to $64.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on General Mills from $63.00 to $57.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.27.

In related news, CAO Mark A. Pallot sold 1,574 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.49, for a total transaction of $98,359.26. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 13,760 shares in the company, valued at approximately $859,862.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, General Counsel Richard C. Allendorf sold 10,864 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.16, for a total transaction of $675,306.24. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 90,630 shares in the company, valued at $5,633,560.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 73,396 shares of company stock worth $4,496,653 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:GIS opened at $61.26 on Friday. General Mills, Inc. has a 1 year low of $53.96 and a 1 year high of $66.14. The stock has a market cap of $37.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.76. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $60.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $59.23.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 23rd. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by ($0.02). General Mills had a net margin of 13.16% and a return on equity of 28.60%. The business had revenue of $4.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.45 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.77 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that General Mills, Inc. will post 3.73 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 9th will be issued a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.33%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 8th. General Mills’s payout ratio is 56.51%.

About General Mills

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit snacks, nutrition bars, and savory snacks, as well as organic products, including refrigerated yogurt, frozen and shelf-stable vegetables, meal kits, salty snacks, ready-to-eat cereal, and grain snacks.

Featured Article: What does earnings per share mean?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS).

Receive News & Ratings for General Mills Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Mills and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.