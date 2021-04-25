Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) Rating Reiterated by Evercore ISI

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reiterated by Evercore ISI in a note issued to investors on Sunday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

Several other research firms also recently commented on GPC. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Genuine Parts from $115.00 to $129.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Genuine Parts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, TheStreet cut Genuine Parts from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $112.00.

Genuine Parts stock opened at $122.33 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $116.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $103.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The stock has a market cap of $17.67 billion, a P/E ratio of -91.29 and a beta of 1.05. Genuine Parts has a twelve month low of $67.12 and a twelve month high of $123.22.

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The specialty retailer reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.36. Genuine Parts had a positive return on equity of 23.26% and a negative net margin of 1.10%. The company had revenue of $4.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.30 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.92 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Genuine Parts will post 5.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in GPC. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Genuine Parts by 49.5% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 305 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Genuine Parts by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 6,578 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $661,000 after buying an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Genuine Parts by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,573 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $413,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Genuine Parts by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 3,341 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $335,000 after buying an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Private Wealth LLC grew its position in Genuine Parts by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 7,808 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $784,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. 76.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Genuine Parts

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement parts, and industrial parts and materials. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for imported vehicles, hybrid and electric vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, marine equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and accessory and supply items used by various automotive aftermarket customers, such as repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, industrial concerns, and individuals.

